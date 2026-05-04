Exceptionally well equipped and particularly easy and safe to operate, our B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer achieves outstanding cleaning results with an area performance of 7,200 m²/h at a working speed of 8 km/h. A steering angle sensor provides additional safety.The 150-litre tanks for waste water and fresh water – the latter of which can also be filled safely and quickly using the integrated Auto-Fill function – ensure a sufficiently large capacity. Its 90 cm working width, the new, robust squeegee made of high-quality die-cast aluminium and the 170 Ah battery supplied means that the machine is optimally prepared for any application. In order to rule out most operator errors, our patented KIK key system is also integrated into the machine and can be used to define individual access rights in advance. The machine also has robust, steel impact protection, large deflecting rollers and a daytime running light fitted as standard to protect the user and machine during tough cleaning applications. Its exceptional energy-saving mode and the speed-responsive water dosing system save you valuable resources.