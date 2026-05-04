Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp Pack+170 Ah AGM+D 90
B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer with a 90 cm-wide disc brush head, die-cast aluminium squeegee, robust impact protection, 170 Ah battery and 150 l tanks.
Exceptionally well equipped and particularly easy and safe to operate, our B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer achieves outstanding cleaning results with an area performance of 7,200 m²/h at a working speed of 8 km/h. A steering angle sensor provides additional safety.The 150-litre tanks for waste water and fresh water – the latter of which can also be filled safely and quickly using the integrated Auto-Fill function – ensure a sufficiently large capacity. Its 90 cm working width, the new, robust squeegee made of high-quality die-cast aluminium and the 170 Ah battery supplied means that the machine is optimally prepared for any application. In order to rule out most operator errors, our patented KIK key system is also integrated into the machine and can be used to define individual access rights in advance. The machine also has robust, steel impact protection, large deflecting rollers and a daytime running light fitted as standard to protect the user and machine during tough cleaning applications. Its exceptional energy-saving mode and the speed-responsive water dosing system save you valuable resources.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Brush head with disc engineering
- Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
- Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard.
- Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Built-in charger
- No separate battery charger necessary.
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Can be used with various battery types.
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|900
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180 - 1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|7200
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|5040
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 170
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 7
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|8
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|94
|aisle turning width (cm)
|181
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2400
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|218
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Built-in charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Multi-storey car parks
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries