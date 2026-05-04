Equipped with a powerful, latest-generation, die-cast aluminium squeegee, a disc brush head with a 90 cm working width, a steering angle sensor for increased safety at working speeds of 10 km/h, the resource-conserving DOSE detergent dosing system and the speed-responsive water dosing system, our compact B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with outstanding cleaning results. And it is also extremely easy and safe to use. Among other things, this is thanks to the large, 30-language colour display and the patented KIK key system, which can be used to assign different users different access rights and therefore can rule out operator errors. The machine also comes with the Auto-Fill function for quickly filling the 220 l fresh water tank, as well as the automatic tank rinsing system, which makes it convenient to clean the waste water tank. Its built-in charger makes it easier to charge the powerful 240 Ah battery. A daytime running light is also integrated as standard for improved visibility.