No annoying pre-sweeping: The battery-powered combo ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Combo + D 100 is equipped with a sweeper unit, fine dust filters and a disc brush with 100 centimetre working width. With comprehensive standard equipment and very robust components such as solid bumpers or stainless steel coarse dirt basket, the machine is designed specially for tough applications in the industrial environment. Two wear-free EC turbines and the newly developed squeegee with optimised air flow ensure superb suction results. The high driving speed of up to 10 km/h, 260 litre tanks and the further developed disc brush head's working width of 100 cm enable a high area performance. If bends are driven around too quickly, a steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety and will brake to slow down the machine. The Dose detergent dosing system, among other things, is also available as optional equipment.