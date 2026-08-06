Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + D 100
Battery-powered combo ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Combo + D 100 with sweeper attachment, disc engineering (100 cm working width) and eco!efficiency mode. For areas up to 10,000 m²/h.
No annoying pre-sweeping: The battery-powered combo ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Combo + D 100 is equipped with a sweeper unit, fine dust filters and a disc brush with 100 centimetre working width. With comprehensive standard equipment and very robust components such as solid bumpers or stainless steel coarse dirt basket, the machine is designed specially for tough applications in the industrial environment. Two wear-free EC turbines and the newly developed squeegee with optimised air flow ensure superb suction results. The high driving speed of up to 10 km/h, 260 litre tanks and the further developed disc brush head's working width of 100 cm enable a high area performance. If bends are driven around too quickly, a steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety and will brake to slow down the machine. The Dose detergent dosing system, among other things, is also available as optional equipment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|1000
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1180
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1140
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|260 / 260
|Waste container (l)
|60
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|10000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|7000
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 630
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|140
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|35
|aisle turning width (cm)
|2950
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 8900
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|2020
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1855
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2950 x 1330 x 2170
Scope of supply
- Side brush
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Adjustable steering wheel
- Sweeping function
- Vacuum sweeper unit (including side brushes)
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch