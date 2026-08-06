Powerful, battery-powered, superb equipment: The combo ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Combo + R 100 has a practical sweeper unit, which saves on any annoying pre-sweeping. Fine dust filters with automatic cleaning function, the time-saving Auto Fill function, manual tank rinsing system, as well as a work light, also come as standard. The robust machine has solid bumpers as well as a stainless steel coarse dirt basket, thus also making it suitable for tough applications in the industrial environment. Two wear-free EC turbines and the newly developed squeegee with optimised air flow ensure superb suction results. The high driving speed of up to 10 km/h, 260 litre tanks and the further developed disc brush head's working width of 100 cm enable a high area performance. If bends are driven around too quickly, a steering angle sensor ensures safety and will brake to slow down the machine. The resource-friendly Dose detergent dosing system, a protective roof, as well as very powerful 36 V/630 Ah batteries, round off the optional equipment.