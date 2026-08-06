Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 100
B 260 RI Combo + R 100: The combo ride-on scrubber dryer is battery-powered, equipped with roller technology and sweeper attachment and has a working width of 100 cm.
Powerful, battery-powered, superb equipment: The combo ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Combo + R 100 has a practical sweeper unit, which saves on any annoying pre-sweeping. Fine dust filters with automatic cleaning function, the time-saving Auto Fill function, manual tank rinsing system, as well as a work light, also come as standard. The robust machine has solid bumpers as well as a stainless steel coarse dirt basket, thus also making it suitable for tough applications in the industrial environment. Two wear-free EC turbines and the newly developed squeegee with optimised air flow ensure superb suction results. The high driving speed of up to 10 km/h, 260 litre tanks and the further developed disc brush head's working width of 100 cm enable a high area performance. If bends are driven around too quickly, a steering angle sensor ensures safety and will brake to slow down the machine. The resource-friendly Dose detergent dosing system, a protective roof, as well as very powerful 36 V/630 Ah batteries, round off the optional equipment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|1000
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1180
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1140
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|260 / 260
|Waste container (l)
|26 / 60
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|10000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|7000
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 630
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|600 - 1200
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|260
|aisle turning width (cm)
|2950
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 8900
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|2020
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1855
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2950 x 1330 x 2170
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, curved
- Side brush
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Adjustable steering wheel
- Sweeping function
- Vacuum sweeper unit (including side brushes)
- Long-life turbine
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch