Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 100

B 260 RI Combo + R 100: The combo ride-on scrubber dryer is battery-powered, equipped with roller technology and sweeper attachment and has a working width of 100 cm.

Powerful, battery-powered, superb equipment: The combo ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Combo + R 100 has a practical sweeper unit, which saves on any annoying pre-sweeping. Fine dust filters with automatic cleaning function, the time-saving Auto Fill function, manual tank rinsing system, as well as a work light, also come as standard. The robust machine has solid bumpers as well as a stainless steel coarse dirt basket, thus also making it suitable for tough applications in the industrial environment. Two wear-free EC turbines and the newly developed squeegee with optimised air flow ensure superb suction results. The high driving speed of up to 10 km/h, 260 litre tanks and the further developed disc brush head's working width of 100 cm enable a high area performance. If bends are driven around too quickly, a steering angle sensor ensures safety and will brake to slow down the machine. The resource-friendly Dose detergent dosing system, a protective roof, as well as very powerful 36 V/630 Ah batteries, round off the optional equipment.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 1000
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1180
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1140
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 260 / 260
Waste container (l) 26 / 60
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 10000
Practical area performance (m²/h) 7000
Battery type Low-maintenance
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 630
Battery run time (h) max. 5
Climbing ability (%) 10
Brush speed (rpm) 600 - 1200
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 260
aisle turning width (cm) 2950
Water consumption (l/min) max. 9
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Rated input power (W) up to 8900
Permissible total weight (kg) 2020
Weight without accessories (kg) 1855
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2950 x 1330 x 2170

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Squeegee, curved
  • Side brush

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Patented tank rinsing system
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Integrated sweeping mechanism
  • Adjustable steering wheel
  • Sweeping function
  • Vacuum sweeper unit (including side brushes)
  • Long-life turbine
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • standard daytime driving light
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 100
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 100
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 100
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 100
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 100
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 100
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 100
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