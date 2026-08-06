Thanks to the superb equipment with the newly developed squeegee with optimised air flow and the also redesigned roller brush head with integrated sweeping function for picking up coarse dirt, the ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Combo + R 120 delivers top cleaning results. The machine also impresses with its comprehensive equipment, including 2 wear-free EC turbines, time-saving Auto Fill function for the 260-litre fresh water tank, manual tank rinsing system and Dose detergent dosing system. A separate pre-sweep unit for larger amounts of coarse dirt, fine dust filters, side brush and work light are also on board. The B 260 RI Combo + R 120 is specially designed for tough industrial applications, as, for example, the coarse dirt basket made of stainless steel and the solid bumpers prove. The driving speed of up to 10 km/h and working width of 120 cm enable a high area performance in next to no time. A steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety by braking to slow down the machine if the speed is too high. A very powerful 36 V/630 Ah battery is also available as an option.