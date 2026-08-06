Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 120

Sophisticated roller technology with 120 cm working width and sweeping attachment characterise the battery-powered combo ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Combo + R 120 with 10 km/h speed.

Thanks to the superb equipment with the newly developed squeegee with optimised air flow and the also redesigned roller brush head with integrated sweeping function for picking up coarse dirt, the ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Combo + R 120 delivers top cleaning results. The machine also impresses with its comprehensive equipment, including 2 wear-free EC turbines, time-saving Auto Fill function for the 260-litre fresh water tank, manual tank rinsing system and Dose detergent dosing system. A separate pre-sweep unit for larger amounts of coarse dirt, fine dust filters, side brush and work light are also on board. The B 260 RI Combo + R 120 is specially designed for tough industrial applications, as, for example, the coarse dirt basket made of stainless steel and the solid bumpers prove. The driving speed of up to 10 km/h and working width of 120 cm enable a high area performance in next to no time. A steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety by braking to slow down the machine if the speed is too high. A very powerful 36 V/630 Ah battery is also available as an option.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 1200
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1340
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1340
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 260 / 260
Waste container (l) 32 / 60
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 12000
Practical area performance (m²/h) 8400
Battery type Low-maintenance
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 630
Battery run time (h) max. 5
Climbing ability (%) 10
Brush speed (rpm) 600 - 1200
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 230
aisle turning width (cm) 2950
Water consumption (l/min) max. 9
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Rated input power (W) up to 8900
Permissible total weight (kg) 2020
Weight without accessories (kg) 1855
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2950 x 1330 x 2170

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Squeegee, curved
  • Side brush

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Patented tank rinsing system
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Integrated sweeping mechanism
  • Adjustable steering wheel
  • Sweeping function
  • Vacuum sweeper unit (including side brushes)
  • Long-life turbine
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • standard daytime driving light
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 120
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 120
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 120
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 120
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 120
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 120
Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Combo + R 120
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