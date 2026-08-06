Scrubber dryers B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+Safekit+R100
Featuring a 525 Ah lithium battery and a 200 A fast charger for a full recharge in less than 3 hours. 100 cm working width and roller brush head with integrated sweeping function for tough industrial applications.
The robust B 260 RI Bp Pack ride-on scrubber dryer can be used for long cleaning applications thanks to its 260-litre fresh and waste water tanks, including the DOSE detergent dosing system that conserves resources, the time-saving auto-fill function and the manual tank rinsing system. Designed for the tough conditions of industrial environments and supplied with a work light, flashing beacon, blue spotlight, seat belt and fast charger for the 525 Ah lithium battery. It also impresses with its newly developed roller brush head, which has an optimised, integrated sweeping function that removes the need for time-intensive manual pre-sweeping, while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised in terms of its airflow, so that it performs superbly with the two wear-free EC turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming results. Its working width of 100 cm and driving speed of up to 10 km/h enable a high area performance. A steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety by braking to slow down the machine if the speed is too high. In addition, the water volume that is sprayed is automatically optimised when driving on bends.
Features and benefits
Newly developed roller brush head
- Greatly improved sweeping results and prevents squeegee blockages.
- The rollers can be changed in a matter of seconds and without tools.
- Excellent cleaning results.
10 km/h driving speed
- Enables a high area performance in next to no time and quick transportation operations.
- The steering angle sensor acts as a safety feature when driving in curves.
- There is automatic braking if speed is too high when driving in curves.
Includes two turbines as standard
- Excellent vacuuming results on all surfaces.
- Wear-free Ec turbines.
- Optimised airflow with the newly developed squeegee.
Welded industrial squeegee
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Robust parallelogram holder with an evasion function for obstacles.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (cm)
|100
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1220
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1220
|Working width, vacuuming (cm)
|114
|Fresh/dirty water tank ( )
|260 / 260
|Waste container (l)
|26
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 10000
|Practical area performance (m²)
|7000
|Battery (V)
|36
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 10
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 15
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1250
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|150 / 210
|aisle turning width (cm)
|212
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|1840
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|984
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2000 x 1180 x 1570
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- Side brush
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Quick charger
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Adjustable steering wheel
- Sweeping function
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities