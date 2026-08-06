The robust B 260 RI Bp Pack ride-on scrubber dryer can be used for an extensive range of cleaning applications thanks to its 260-litre fresh and waste water tanks, including the DOSE detergent dosing system, the auto-fill function and the manual tank rinsing system for cleaning. Designed for the tough conditions of industrial environments and supplied with a work light, flashing beacon, blue spotlight, seat belt and fast charger for the 525 Ah lithium battery. It also impresses with its newly developed roller brush head, which has an optimised, integrated sweeping function that removes the need for time-intensive manual pre-sweeping, while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised in terms of airflow and it performs superbly with the two wear-free EC turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming results. Its working width of 120 cm and driving speed of up to 10 km/h enable a high area performance in next to no time. The steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety around bends by braking to slow down the machine if the speed is too high. In addition, the water volume that is sprayed is automatically optimised when driving on bends.