Our compact scrubber dryer BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack represents a clever and successful mix of high-quality components and a deliberate reduction to the essentials. For example, the brush head, which can be lifted out for easy transport, is made of die-cast aluminium. It is manually lowered or lifted, whereas start and stop of brush motor and suction turbine are easily controlled via a central operating lever. This simple operating concept is consistently retained and also makes possible floor cleaning with the machine for users with no prior knowledge. The very compact design with 51 cm working width and two 55-litre tanks allows an optimal overview and manoeuvrability at the same time, also in critical spatial conditions. Thanks to the very quiet disc brush head, the BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack is also ideal for cleaning applications in noise-sensitive areas. The maintenance-free Gel battery with 105 Ah capacity allows run times of up to 3 hours.