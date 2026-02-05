Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
Low-noise, powerful and very easy to operate: the compact scrubber dryer BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack with maintenance-free 105 Ah Gel battery for a run time of up to 3 hours.
Our compact scrubber dryer BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack represents a clever and successful mix of high-quality components and a deliberate reduction to the essentials. For example, the brush head, which can be lifted out for easy transport, is made of die-cast aluminium. It is manually lowered or lifted, whereas start and stop of brush motor and suction turbine are easily controlled via a central operating lever. This simple operating concept is consistently retained and also makes possible floor cleaning with the machine for users with no prior knowledge. The very compact design with 51 cm working width and two 55-litre tanks allows an optimal overview and manoeuvrability at the same time, also in critical spatial conditions. Thanks to the very quiet disc brush head, the BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack is also ideal for cleaning applications in noise-sensitive areas. The maintenance-free Gel battery with 105 Ah capacity allows run times of up to 3 hours.
Features and benefits
Compact and robust design
- Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
- Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Raisable aluminium brush head
- High-quality material for a long lifetime.
- Extremely robust design.
Extremely simple operating concept
- All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
- Simple concept with self-explanatory symbols and clearly arranged control panel.
- Very short training period.
Battery and battery charger included
- Completely maintenance free; no chance of leakages; large capacity of 105 Ah for extra long run time.
Convenient four-wheel system
- Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
- Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably.
Robust standard chassis
- Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
- Increases reliability.
Unique design of suction system
- Increases the user-friendliness.
- Reduces the operating noise.
Separate dirty water tank system
- Very easy cleaning.
- Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
- For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
- Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
- For carrying various accessory parts.
- Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Brush motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|900
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|55 / 55
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 2550
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1530
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 105
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|27
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65,2
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|138
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1328 x 610 x 1073
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
- Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas, including at night
- Also suitable for cleaning applications in the retail sector, canteens or offices
- For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
- Retail
- For cleaning in the health industry, transport sector and in industry
- Industry
- Automotive
- Offices