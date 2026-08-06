Simple concept, easy to use, easy maintenance: our battery-powered BR 75/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber dryer is extremely user-friendly and delivers an excellent cleaning performance in many different areas of use. Among other things, this is thanks to high-quality components, such as its double-roller brush head and durable aluminium squeegee. The robust machine, which is also extremely compact despite having large 75 litre tanks, is highly manoeuvrable and ideal for long cleaning applications.