Scrubber dryers BR 75/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170 Ah

BR 75/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber dryer with 75 litre tanks and double-roller brush head. Very easy to use and suitable for many different applications.

Simple concept, easy to use, easy maintenance: our battery-powered BR 75/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber dryer is extremely user-friendly and delivers an excellent cleaning performance in many different areas of use. Among other things, this is thanks to high-quality components, such as its double-roller brush head and durable aluminium squeegee. The robust machine, which is also extremely compact despite having large 75 litre tanks, is highly manoeuvrable and ideal for long cleaning applications.

Features and benefits
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
  • Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
  • Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
  • All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
  • Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
  • Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
  • Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
  • Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kilograms as needed.
  • Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
  • High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Working width, brushes (mm) 750
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1030
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 75 / 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 3750
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2250
Battery type Maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 170
Battery run time (h) max. 2,5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h) max. 5
Brush speed (rpm) 1200
Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²) 40,5 / 145
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,75
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65 - 65
Rated input power (W) max. 2050
Weight without accessories (kg) 100
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1520 x 810 x 1065

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers BR 75/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170 Ah
Videos
Application areas
  • Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
  • Ideal for cleaning airports, in industry and in the transport industry
  • Well suited for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls
Accessories
Cleaning agents