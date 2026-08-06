Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 18/50-4 Cage Classic
HD 18/50-4 Cage Classic: The ultra high-pressure cleaner from the UHP compact class with mobile "cage" design, boasting 30 kW cleaning performance, 500 bar working pressure and a 30 l/min water flow rate.
Suitable for a wide variety of applications, extremely mobile and compact, guarantees optimum cleaning results: The HD 18/50-4 Cage Classic expands our UHP compact class to include cleaning performance of up to 30 kW, making it the most powerful ultra high-pressure cleaner with the mobile "cage" design. A working pressure of 500 bar and water flow rate of 30 l/min guarantee fast results even on the most stubborn dirt, as encountered in the construction trade, industry applications or the transport sector. A rotary switch with intuitive control and the conscious decision to largely eliminate electronic components mean that the device is very easy to use. Ergonomic details, the machine's low weight, its four large wheels and crane hook simplify handling and transporting the unit, even over rough terrain. Where necessary, the HD 18/50-4 Cage Classic can also be transported using aforklift truck, thereby demonstrating maximum flexibility for both transporting and working with the machine.
Features and benefits
Large integrated water filter
- Lowers maintenance and service costs.
- Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components.
Outstanding mobility
- Large wheels, as well as an optimum centre of gravity secure a high degree of mobility for the machine – despite its size.
- A practical crane hook allows simple transport, also over rough terrain.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 500 / max. 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|1800
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Fuel
|Electric
|Motor rating (kW)
|30
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|380 - 415
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pump type
|Crankshaft
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|307
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|321
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|331,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|747 x 1317 x 1093
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Industrial trigger gun
- Stainless steel spray lance: 700 mm
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose type: Heavy duty
- Safety valve
- Elapsed time counter
Videos
Application areas
- For stripping paint and rust from metal surfaces
- For removing algae, mussels, encrustations and lime deposits on ships
- For cleaning decks, loading bays and freight containers
- For removing tyre debris on runways at airports
- For cleaning pipes, tanks and other containers on oil rigs
- For general tank cleaning, as well as cleaning heat exchanger pipes
- For cleaning freight/tank trucks, vehicles and equipment
- For cleaning paint booths, gratings, machine parts
- For cleaning construction machines and their parts, such as chains, mixing shafts or stirrer tanks
- For cleaning construction equipment, such as formwork and scaffolding, as well as vehicles