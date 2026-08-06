The ID 130/22 Afc mobile, three-phase industrial deduster with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). Effective cleaning of the durable and compact filter is achieved by means of an electric shaking mechanism. The deduster has a powerful, energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor designed for continuous three-shift operation with high volume flows. In addition to its robust and easy-to-service design, it fulfils key requirements for tough, industrial applications. A set-down trolley allows the 170-litre container to be emptied simply and ergonomically without removing the drive head. Thanks to a polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine, the waste can be emptied safely and without producing large amounts of dust.