Trolley Classic I

The extremely easy-to-manoeuvre and cost-effective Trolley Classic I is ideal for quick maintenance cleaning.

The cost-effective cleaning trolley entry model, Trolley Classic I, is very robust thanks to its painted steel frame, which makes it ideal for maintenance cleaning in hard day-to-day work. Four rotatable wheels ensure easy handling.

Features and benefits
High quality
  • High-quality materials and very robust, light design.
Best ergonomics
  • Very easy to operate and back-friendly work standing up.
Easy manoeuvrability
  • Four rotatable wheels enable easy manoeuvring in restricted spaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Material Plastic coated steel / PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 10,5
Package weight (kg) 12
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 910 x 545 x 1070
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 910 x 545 x 1070
Accessories