Thanks to its generous transport capacity and large waste disposal module, not only is the cost-effective Trolley Classic IV suitable for daily maintenance cleaning, it is also considered exceptional when it comes to supply and disposal. In order to keep the effort required by cleaners to a minimum, the cleaning trolley features a high-quality and ergonomic mop press. The Trolley Classic IV with its four rotatable wheels is also very easy to handle. Four colour-coded 6-litre buckets as well as two 15-litre buckets are included as standard. The robust and painted steel frame also ensures a long lifetime.