The Trolley Hotel Classic III is the perfect cost-effective choice for cleaning and supplying 10 to 12 hotel rooms. Very easy to use when standing upright and gentle on your back, its three wooden shelves for cleaning utensils and materials as well as its fold-away 120-litre capacity bin liner holder meet every requirement. Made of high-quality and rust-free materials, the very robust hotel cart also impresses with its long lifetime. Smooth surfaces make the cart itself easier to clean. The Hotel Classic III is also very easy to handle even in the tightest of spaces, such as in lifts or hallways, thanks to its four large 125 mm rotatable wheels.