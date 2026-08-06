Very high-quality design and effortlessly manoeuvrable in the tightest of spaces even with a heavy load: The Trolley Hotel Premium I impresses with the best ergonomics, rust-free materials, a robust design and long lifetime. Impact-resistant thanks to its four large 125 mm rotatable wheels with bumpers and very well equipped – this makes the hotel cart perfect for cleaning and supplying six to eight rooms. Yet even cleaning the cart itself is especially easy due to the cart's continuous smooth surfaces. A 120-litre bin liner holder is also included as standard.