Trolley Hotel Premium I

High-quality Trolley Hotel Premium I for six to eight rooms. Hotel cart with fold-away 120-litre bin liner holder and large 125 mm wheels with bumpers. Easy to manoeuvre even when heavily loaded.

Very high-quality design and effortlessly manoeuvrable in the tightest of spaces even with a heavy load: The Trolley Hotel Premium I impresses with the best ergonomics, rust-free materials, a robust design and long lifetime. Impact-resistant thanks to its four large 125 mm rotatable wheels with bumpers and very well equipped – this makes the hotel cart perfect for cleaning and supplying six to eight rooms. Yet even cleaning the cart itself is especially easy due to the cart's continuous smooth surfaces. A 120-litre bin liner holder is also included as standard.

Features and benefits
Trolley Hotel Premium I: Best ergonomics
Best ergonomics
Very easy to operate and back-friendly work standing up. Convenient access to bin liners and utensils.
Trolley Hotel Premium I: High quality
High quality
High-quality, rust-free materials and very robust, impact-resistant design.
Trolley Hotel Premium I: Hygienic cart cleaning
Hygienic cart cleaning
Smooth surfaces make the cart itself easier to clean, when needed.
Easy manoeuvrability
  • Four rotatable wheels enable easy manoeuvring in restricted spaces.
Very well equipped
  • Includes large 120-litre bin liner holder.
Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Waste disposal capacity (l) 120
Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 27,4
Package weight (kg) 30,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1130 x 640 x 1425
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1130 x 640 x 1425
Accessories