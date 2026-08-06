Premium Double Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 2 x 15 L
Trolley with plastic handle, coloured frame and universal wringer, 2 buckets with blue/red handles and ø 80 mm wheels with bumpers.
Double cleaning trolley with professional universal wringer. Ideal for cleaning medium-large areas where it is necessary to rinse the mop.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
- Ergonomic: the mop press is positioned higher than other available presses, thus preventing any unnecessary strain on the back
Easy handling
- Practical: light and compact to facilitate manual handling when cleaning
Lightweight and robust
- One-piece base frame for low weight and maximum robustness.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,8
|Package weight (kg)
|7,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|655 x 380 x 870
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|665 x 380 x 870
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning