Premium Double Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 2 x 15 L

Trolley with plastic handle, coloured frame and universal wringer, 2 buckets with blue/red handles and ø 80 mm wheels with bumpers.

Double cleaning trolley with professional universal wringer. Ideal for cleaning medium-large areas where it is necessary to rinse the mop.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
  • Ergonomic: the mop press is positioned higher than other available presses, thus preventing any unnecessary strain on the back
Easy handling
  • Practical: light and compact to facilitate manual handling when cleaning
Lightweight and robust
  • One-piece base frame for low weight and maximum robustness.
Specifications

Technical data

Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 5,8
Package weight (kg) 7,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 655 x 380 x 870
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 665 x 380 x 870
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories