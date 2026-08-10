The practical Premium Double Bucket Kit, featuring two MultiLink Plugs and 2 × 15-litre buckets, is a double bucket trolley made from 26 per cent recycled plastic and is ideal for efficient cleaning of large areas. Equipped with a professional universal wringer and an ergonomic design, it enables 30 per cent greater force efficiency when wringing out. The ergonomic construction style ensures comfortable handling, while the sturdy, one-piece frame makes transport effortless. The MultiLink system allows for quick and hygienic tool changes. The equipment includes a plastic side handle, a universal press, a coloured base frame with two MultiLink Plugs, 2 × 15-litre buckets with blue and red carrying handles and 80 mm castors with impact protection.