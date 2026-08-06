Premium Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L
Very mobile single mobile bucket made of Polypropylene equipped with efficient and user-friendly mop press. Including 25-l bucket in blue.
Robust, lightweight and corrosion-free: Our cart is made entirely of Polypropylene and impresses with high-quality materials and equipment features. There is also the user-friendly mop press, 80 mm wheels, bumpers, as well as a 25-litre bucket in blue. The sliding handle at the side enables particularly simple handling of the single mobile bucket – also in confined spaces.
Features and benefits
Lightweight and robustOne-piece base frame for low weight and maximum robustness.
Ergonomic side handleFor simple handling in confined spaces. Facilitates rinsing and swivelling processes.
High compatibilityCompatible with common tab and pocket systems.
Environmentally friendly
- Made entirely from Polypropylene and is therefore fully recyclable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,9
|Package weight (kg)
|7,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|620 x 430 x 910
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|620 x 430 x 910
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning