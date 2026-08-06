Standard Bucket Roller Wringer 15 L
Bucket with 15 l volume, partition, pedal-operated mop press and bow-type handle.
Perfect for the quick cleaning of smaller areas: The simple system comprises a 15-litre bucket with partition and pedal-operated mop press. The integrated ergonomic bow-type handle facilitates lifting and transportation.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic bow-type handleFacilitates lifting and transportation of the bucket.
PartitionPartition for the safe separation of cleaning solution and dirty water.
Lightweight and robust
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP / Steel, galvanised / Stainless steel
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,8
|Package weight (kg)
|3,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|460 x 320 x 350
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|460 x 320 x 350
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning