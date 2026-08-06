Standard Bucket Roller Wringer 15 L

Bucket with 15 l volume, partition, pedal-operated mop press and bow-type handle.

Perfect for the quick cleaning of smaller areas: The simple system comprises a 15-litre bucket with partition and pedal-operated mop press. The integrated ergonomic bow-type handle facilitates lifting and transportation.

Features and benefits
Standard Bucket Roller Wringer 15 L: Ergonomic bow-type handle
Ergonomic bow-type handle
Facilitates lifting and transportation of the bucket.
Standard Bucket Roller Wringer 15 L: Partition
Partition
Partition for the safe separation of cleaning solution and dirty water.
Standard Bucket Roller Wringer 15 L: Lightweight and robust
Lightweight and robust
Specifications

Technical data

Material PP / Steel, galvanised / Stainless steel
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 2,8
Package weight (kg) 3,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 460 x 320 x 350
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 460 x 320 x 350
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning