Multitool MT CS 250/36

Interchangeable attachment for our MT 36 Bp battery powered multi tool: The MT CS 250/36 pole-mounted pruners with a compact design for safe, precise tree care, including hard-to-reach places from the ground.

The MT CS 250/36 pole-mounted pruners for our MT 36 Bp battery-powered multi-tool cut and prune trees from the ground up in a comfortable, extremely safe manner. The tool attachment also reaches branches that are difficult to access and, thanks to its compact design, a guide bar length of 25 centimetres and a saw chain pitch of 1/4", it enables fast, precise cuts during tree maintenance.

Features and benefits
Multitool MT CS 250/36: Automatic chain lubrication
Automatic chain lubrication
Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime. Low heat generation and high efficiency.
Multitool MT CS 250/36: Oregon® saw chain and guide rail
Oregon® saw chain and guide rail
The best components for the best results.
Multitool MT CS 250/36: Compact design
Compact design
Lightweight for easy handling. Compact and easy to transport and store.
Significantly lower vibration compared to petrol-powered machines
  • Effortless work over long periods.
  • Protects the user's health.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
  • Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
  • Increases productivity and safety while working.
No emission of harmful substances and CO₂
  • Protects the environment and the health of the user.
Up to 90% lower operating and maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered tools
  • Particularly economical, as there are no petrol costs.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Guide rail (mm) 250
Chain speed (m/s) 12
Drive link thickness 1.3 mm / 0.050"
Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²) 3
Voltage (V) 36
Performance per battery charge (Cuts) max. 400 (6,0 Ah) / max. 500 (7,5 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 45 (6,0 Ah) / max. 55 (7,5 Ah)
Weight without accessories (kg) 1,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 940 x 120 x 130

Scope of supply

  • Chain guard
  • Guide rail
  • Saw chain
Application areas
  • Ideal for caring for young crops and trees. Can also be used for fruit growing to increase yields
  • For clearing or pruning tall trees and shrubs
  • Ideal for safely removing storm damage
Accessories
All products that match the battery