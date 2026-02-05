Vacuum sweeper KM 105/180 R Bp Classic
Our battery powered, fully hydraulic KM 105/180 R Bp Classic industrial sweeper is robust yet compact, and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
While it is suitable for sweeping large amounts of dust and coarse dirt outdoors, it can also be used effortlessly in heavily furnished indoor areas: our battery powered KM 105/180 R Bp Classic industrial sweeper is highly adaptable and can be used in a wide range of scenarios. The traction drive and the motors for the roller brush and side brush are fully hydraulic, making them extra robust. In combination with other high-quality components and non-marking rubber tyres, this makes for a low-maintenance machine with a long lifetime. A high-performance pocket filter system is integrated as standard, which is cleaned at frequent intervals via the automatic filter cleaning system, and therefore can deal with extremely dusty conditions easily. Alternatively, there is also a user-friendly flat pleated filter system or a reliable round filter system. The coherent overall concept of the KM 105/180 R Bp Classic is complemented by the simple, intuitive operation using levers, convenient high container emptying and particularly simple maintenance options.
Features and benefits
Robust design of the machine for safe work
- Fully hydraulic traction drive, main sweeper roller and side brush drive.
- Leads to longer service life of components and machine.
- Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment.
Dustpan principle
- Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste.
- Effortless pick-up of coarse waste.
- Low dust production.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
- Intuitive operation using levers.
- Main sweeper roller and filter can be replaced easily without tools.
- Easy access to all key components.
Efficient pocket filter system
- Effectively minimises dust production when sweeping.
- Also available with optional flat pleated filter or round filter system.
- Extremely effective cleaning for a long service life.
Automatic filter cleaning
- Regular cleaning extends the service life of the filter.
- Reduces dust production, even in extreme external conditions.
- Functions reliably with all available filter systems.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Electric
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V/kW)
|36 / 2,5
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|6300
|Working width (mm)
|780
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1050
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1300
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|240
|Battery voltage (V)
|36
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Waste container (l)
|180
|Climbing ability (%)
|14
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter area (m²)
|5,2
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|530
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|850
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|530
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1847 x 1065 x 1388
Scope of supply
- Pocket filter
- Wheels, solid rubber
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
Application areas
- Ideal for use in (open) production areas, warehouses and logistics buildings
- Suitable for use in outside spaces, in loading areas and on construction sites
- For use in the metal and construction industry, as well as in heavy industry