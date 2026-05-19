Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R I D
The KM 130/300 R I industrial sweeper combines robust construction with simple operation and powerful sweeping – ideal for heavy soiling and demanding applications.
Robust, durable and ideal for applications with a high volume of dirt and dust: the KM 130/300 R I industrial sweeper from Kärcher. Even lengthy cleaning operations are no match for its large waste container and powerful diesel engine, while the sturdy protective metal frame and easy lever operation are perfectly tailored to the tough conditions of industrial settings. With standard features including a highly effective pocket filter system and the optional side brush speed regulation to efficiently feed waste to the sweeper roller and to keep dust dispersion to a minimum, the KM 130/300 R I guarantees virtually dust-free sweeping, even in extremely dusty environments. The user-friendly design also incorporates a comfort seat, handy storage compartments, a USB charging point and LED indicator lights to show the current operating status. Puncture-proof full rubber wheels, LED front lights and a warning beacon are designed to ensure safety in the immediate working environment. What's more, attachment kits are available to adapt the machine to specific cleaning tasks or to further enhance machine safety.
Features and benefits
Simple, robust lever operationAll important functions can be operated via levers for convenience. LED indicator lights for the operating status. Convenient 1-pedal operation with changeover switch for forwards and reverse travel.
Hydraulic high container emptyingWaste can be emptied safely, easily and with no contact. Effortless system for emptying container at height of up to 1.40 m.
Optional side brush speed regulationOptimum feed system directing the waste to the sweeper roller. Effectively reduces dust dispersion during sweeping. Significantly lower dust impact for the user.
User-friendly ergonomic design
- Comfort seat can be adjusted to suit the user's height.
- Enables fatigue-free working, even for long periods when necessary.
- Easy accessibility of the control elements for a relaxed working environment.
Large-area pocket filter
- The large filter area keeps dust levels down during sweeping.
- Practical filter cleaning with vibrating motor.
Fully hydraulic traction drive and main sweeper roller/side brush drive
- Very low-maintenance, saving time and money.
- Wear-free drive engineering.
- Ultra-durable even in harsh working environments.
Very easy servicing
- Easily accessible pocket filter system.
- Low-maintenance technology with fully hydraulic drive and no electronics.
Hydraulic rear-wheel drive with solid rubber tyres
- Easy to manoeuvre even in confined spaces.
- Puncture-proof tyres made of solid rubber, making sharp objects no problem.
Dustpan principle
- Good intake of fine and coarse waste.
- Low dust dispersion.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Motor manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Drive – Power (kW)
|15,8
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|13000
|Working width (mm)
|1000
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1300
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1550
|Waste container (l)
|300
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|10
|Filter area (m²)
|7,8
|Payload (kg)
|477
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|970
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|970
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|970
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2045 x 1350 x 1430
Scope of supply
- Pocket filter
- Wheels, solid rubber
Equipment
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Automatic wear adjustment of the main sweeper roller
Videos
Application areas
- Building material processing plants
- Metal casting plants
- Metal processing plants
- Storage areas
- Construction sites
- Iron and steelworks
- Material processing plants