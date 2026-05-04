With the compact KM 70/15 C Classic manual sweeper, all indoor spaces and outside areas can be cleaned easily and conveniently. When cleaning areas of 100 square metres or more, it is much more efficient than a broom. Its low weight and the low rolling resistance of the wheels make it easy to manoeuvre and transport. The sweeper roller is driven by the left wheel, ensuring reliable transport of the waste into the waste container. The side brush is designed to sweep edges and corners. When cleaning open spaces, it can be folded up out of the way to reduce unwanted generation of dust. The side brush can be adjusted to avoid wear and tear. No tools are required to change the brush. The waste container can be removed and emptied in no time at all. The front of the waste container is shaped such that it can be set down in an upright position whenever necessary. The folding push handle can be adjusted to the operator's height and folds down completely for space-saving storage of the KM 70/15 C Classic.