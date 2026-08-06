Sweeper KM 70/20 C 2SB Go!Further
The KM 70/20 C 2SB Go!Further is a limited edition black manual sweeper for indoor and outdoor use, made from over 30% recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring a litter picker as an exclusive accessory.
The limited edition KM 70/20 C Go!Further black manual sweeper, made from over 30 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories, effectively cleans indoor and outdoor surfaces with two side brushes and a sweeper roller. In combination with the manual drive, cleaning becomes simple and efficient: the area performance of the KM 70/20 C 2SB Go!Further is 9 times higher than that of a conventional broom. The sweeper roller can be adjusted in six stages and, in combination with the infinitely variable side brushes, achieves an optimal cleaning result on different floors. The integrated filter makes sweeping virtually dust-free. A height-adjustable push handle ensures ergonomic working. The Home Base system allows additional accessories such as a bucket or litter picker to be conveniently carried along. This means that, in addition to dust and dirt, waste can also be collected and disposed of in a single operation. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C 2SB Go!Further can be stored in a space-saving manner thanks to its parking position. A litter picker is exclusively included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Infinitely adjustable sweeper roller and side brushIncrementally adjustable contact pressure for optimum sweeping results. Adjusting the contact pressure reduces sweeper roller wear. To protect the bristles, the sweeper roller and side brush can be completely relieved of load.
Dust filterThe dust filter cleans the exhaust air effectively and prevents dust from flying up during sweeping. The filter system is easily accessible for quick and easy replacement.
Sustainability featuresNo additional energy required: manual drive enables it to be used anytime, anywhere.
Home Base system
- Convenient storage of additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers.
- Accessories can be kept handy in a pocket on the push handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Manual
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|3920
|Working width (mm)
|480
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|700
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|980
|Tank volume, gross/net (l)
|45 / 20
|Colour
|black
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|23,9
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|22
|Package weight (kg)
|27,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|989 / 800 / 416
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Scope of supply
- Fine dust filter
- Litter picker
Equipment
- Sweeper drive, manual
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Foldable push handle
- Dustpan principle
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture