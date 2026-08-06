The limited edition KM 70/20 C Go!Further black manual sweeper, made from over 30 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories, effectively cleans indoor and outdoor surfaces with two side brushes and a sweeper roller. In combination with the manual drive, cleaning becomes simple and efficient: the area performance of the KM 70/20 C 2SB Go!Further is 9 times higher than that of a conventional broom. The sweeper roller can be adjusted in six stages and, in combination with the infinitely variable side brushes, achieves an optimal cleaning result on different floors. The integrated filter makes sweeping virtually dust-free. A height-adjustable push handle ensures ergonomic working. The Home Base system allows additional accessories such as a bucket or litter picker to be conveniently carried along. This means that, in addition to dust and dirt, waste can also be collected and disposed of in a single operation. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C 2SB Go!Further can be stored in a space-saving manner thanks to its parking position. A litter picker is exclusively included in the scope of supply.