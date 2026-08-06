Using its powerful brushes and absolutely no water, the mat cleaner gently yet effectively removes the dirt that accumulates in car mats. Compared to conventional machines, the cleaner has an extra wide infeed opening, which can accept mats up to a width of 80 centimetres. The running time can be freely adjusted up to a maximum of 10 minutes. The electronic coin acceptor can be programmed with different coins and tokens in a way that is quick and specific to the application. The mat holder, available as an optional extra, adds convenience while cleaning, whilst the optional rain shelter minimises the volume of rain water getting into the machine. This product is sure to impress your customers and enhance the appeal of your site!