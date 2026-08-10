Forecourt unit M 80 Sm
Clean at the push of a button: The mat cleaner thoroughly cleans mats up to 80 cm wide without any water.
Using its powerful brushes and absolutely no water, the mat cleaner gently yet effectively removes the dirt that accumulates in car mats. Compared to conventional machines, the cleaner has an extra wide infeed opening, which can accept mats up to a width of 80 centimetres. The running time can be freely adjusted up to a maximum of 10 minutes. The machine is started by pressing a start button. The mat holder, available as an optional extra, adds convenience while cleaning, whilst the optional rain shelter minimises the volume of rain water getting into the machine. This product is sure to impress your customers and enhance the appeal of your site!
Features and benefits
Powerful brushesQuick and thorough mat cleaning for all wash centre customers.
Wide insertion shaftEfficient cleaning of foot mats up to 80 cm wide.
Convenient Start buttonAs a complimentary additional offer for wash bay customers or for your own requirements.
Programmable run time
- Infinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 10 minutes.
- For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Dirt funnel
- Dirt immediately falls into a rubbish bin.
- Guarantees clean foot mats, every time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Protection class
|IP44
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
Application areas
- On-demand waterless mat cleaning at service stations and self-service wash centres