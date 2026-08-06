Chilled and ambient, hot and extra hot water: our WPD 200 Adv. Black water dispenser reliably supplies still water for up to 100 people at four different temperature levels, according to your individual needs. The advanced table top unit with black housing has an easy-to-read display and can be operated either with Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filters available separately from Kärcher. The residual water from the drip tray is discharged directly into the drain. It is also possible to integrate a pump and outflow into a canister. The machine is cleaned by means of patented thermal disinfection of the water-carrying parts, useful energy-saving functions (energy-reduced mode and timer function) are integrated as standard.