Water dispenser WPD 200 Adv. Black
Our WPD 200 Adv water dispenser table top unit in black supplies 4 still water types (ambient, chilled, hot, extra hot) for up to 100 people. With patented thermal cleaning.
Chilled and ambient, hot and extra hot water: our WPD 200 Adv. Black water dispenser reliably supplies still water for up to 100 people at four different temperature levels, according to your individual needs. The advanced table top unit with black housing has an easy-to-read display and can be operated either with Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filters available separately from Kärcher. The residual water from the drip tray is discharged directly into the drain. It is also possible to integrate a pump and outflow into a canister. The machine is cleaned by means of patented thermal disinfection of the water-carrying parts, useful energy-saving functions (energy-reduced mode and timer function) are integrated as standard.
Features and benefits
Multifunctional colour display with sensor buttons
- Easy to operate: e.g. temperature selection, carbonation level, filter replacement display, individual image gallery.
Extra-high dispensing area
- Dispensing area up to 30 cm high for convenient filling of containers.
Option of two filters for extra clean water.
- Hy-Protect filter eliminates viruses and bacteria, while valuable minerals are retained.
- Active-Pure filter: removes chlorine and heavy metals from the supply water.
Additional water types
- Hot and extra hot water.
The volumes dispensed can be portioned
- The quantity dispensed can be adapted to the size of the drinking vessel: 0.2 l for cups/glasses: 0.5 l or 1 l for bottles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Input pressure (bar)
|1,5 - 6
|Water volume (l/h)
|120
|Cooling performance (l/h)
|65
|Water amount, hot (l/h)
|10
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1900
|Coolant
|R290
|Hot water
|yes
|Cold water
|yes
|Uncooled water
|yes
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|25,6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|25,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|29,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|545 x 365 x 465
Scope of supply
- Drip tray with filling level indicator
Equipment
- Automatic thermal disinfection
- Automatic rinsing process
- Water dispenser with contact protection
- Portioning the water volume for glasses, bottles or jugs
- Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
- Drip tray draining: Without drain
- Eco mode
- Timer program
- Version: Table version
- Electronic package: Advanced
- Hygienic cleaning: thermal
Videos
Application areas
- The right water dispenser for any installation location
- Offices, shop floors, retail stores, car dealerships, schools, universities, town halls, hotels, restaurants, canteens, hospitals, doctor's surgeries