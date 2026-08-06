Water dispenser WPD 200 Adv. Black

Our WPD 200 Adv water dispenser table top unit in black supplies 4 still water types (ambient, chilled, hot, extra hot) for up to 100 people. With patented thermal cleaning.

Chilled and ambient, hot and extra hot water: our WPD 200 Adv. Black water dispenser reliably supplies still water for up to 100 people at four different temperature levels, according to your individual needs. The advanced table top unit with black housing has an easy-to-read display and can be operated either with Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filters available separately from Kärcher. The residual water from the drip tray is discharged directly into the drain. It is also possible to integrate a pump and outflow into a canister. The machine is cleaned by means of patented thermal disinfection of the water-carrying parts, useful energy-saving functions (energy-reduced mode and timer function) are integrated as standard.

Features and benefits
Multifunctional colour display with sensor buttons
  • Easy to operate: e.g. temperature selection, carbonation level, filter replacement display, individual image gallery.
Extra-high dispensing area
  • Dispensing area up to 30 cm high for convenient filling of containers.
Option of two filters for extra clean water.
  • Hy-Protect filter eliminates viruses and bacteria, while valuable minerals are retained.
  • Active-Pure filter: removes chlorine and heavy metals from the supply water.
Additional water types
  • Hot and extra hot water.
The volumes dispensed can be portioned
  • The quantity dispensed can be adapted to the size of the drinking vessel: 0.2 l for cups/glasses: 0.5 l or 1 l for bottles.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Input pressure (bar) 1,5 - 6
Water volume (l/h) 120
Cooling performance (l/h) 65
Water amount, hot (l/h) 10
Rated input power (W) max. 1900
Coolant R290
Hot water yes
Cold water yes
Uncooled water yes
Weight without accessories (kg) 25,6
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 25,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 29,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 545 x 365 x 465

Scope of supply

  • Drip tray with filling level indicator

Equipment

  • Automatic thermal disinfection
  • Automatic rinsing process
  • Water dispenser with contact protection
  • Portioning the water volume for glasses, bottles or jugs
  • Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
  • Drip tray draining: Without drain
  • Eco mode
  • Timer program
  • Version: Table version
  • Electronic package: Advanced
  • Hygienic cleaning: thermal
Water dispenser WPD 200 Adv. Black
Water dispenser WPD 200 Adv. Black
Water dispenser WPD 200 Adv. Black
Videos
Application areas
  • The right water dispenser for any installation location
  • Offices, shop floors, retail stores, car dealerships, schools, universities, town halls, hotels, restaurants, canteens, hospitals, doctor's surgeries
Accessories
Cleaning agents