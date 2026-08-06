Water dispenser WPD 200 Adv. S White
Supplies fresh water in 6 different water types: WPD 200 AdvS White, water dispenser table top unit for up to 100 people. With patented thermal cleaning and display.
Our WPD 200 Adv water dispenser. S White is an advanced table top unit for supplying up to 100 people with chilled and ambient water, still or sparkling (medium and classic), as well as hot and extra-hot water. A patented thermal cleaning system, a pump, a clear display, effective energy-saving functions (energy-reduced mode and timer function), as well as convenient emptying of the residual water from the drip tray straight into the drain, also come as standard. For filtering the water, Kärcher offers the choice of an Active-Pure and Hy-Protect filter, which must be ordered separately. It is possible to integrate a base and drain into a canister upon request.
Features and benefits
Multifunctional colour display with sensor buttons
- Easy to operate: e.g. temperature selection, carbonation level, filter replacement display, individual image gallery.
Extra-high dispensing area
- Dispenser area up to 30 cm high for filling taller containers with ease.
Option of two filters for extra clean water.
- Hy-Protect filter eliminates viruses and bacteria, while valuable minerals are retained.
- Active-Pure filter: removes chlorine and heavy metals from the supply water.
Additional water types
- Sparkling water (medium and classic), as well as hot and extra-hot water.
The volumes dispensed can be portioned
- The quantity dispensed can be adapted to the size of the drinking vessel: 0.2 l for cups/glasses: 0.5 l or 1 l for bottles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Input pressure (bar)
|1,5 - 6
|Water volume (l/h)
|120
|Cooling performance (l/h)
|65
|Water amount, hot (l/h)
|10
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1900
|Coolant
|R290
|Hot water
|yes
|Cold water
|yes
|Uncooled water
|yes
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|26,4
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|26,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|29,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|545 x 365 x 465
Scope of supply
- Drip tray with filling level indicator
Equipment
- Automatic thermal disinfection
- Automatic rinsing process
- Water dispenser with contact protection
- Portioning the water volume for glasses, bottles or jugs
- Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
- Drip tray draining: Without drain
- Eco mode
- Timer program
- Version: Table version
- Electronic package: Advanced
- Hygienic cleaning: thermal
Videos
Application areas
- The right water dispenser for any installation location
- Offices, shop floors, retail stores, car dealerships, schools, universities, town halls, hotels, restaurants, canteens, hospitals, doctor's surgeries