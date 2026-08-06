Our WPD 200 Adv water dispenser. S White is an advanced table top unit for supplying up to 100 people with chilled and ambient water, still or sparkling (medium and classic), as well as hot and extra-hot water. A patented thermal cleaning system, a pump, a clear display, effective energy-saving functions (energy-reduced mode and timer function), as well as convenient emptying of the residual water from the drip tray straight into the drain, also come as standard. For filtering the water, Kärcher offers the choice of an Active-Pure and Hy-Protect filter, which must be ordered separately. It is possible to integrate a base and drain into a canister upon request.