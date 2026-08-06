Water dispenser WPD 200 Adv. White
WPD 200 Adv White: water dispenser table top unit in white. Supplies still water at 4 different temperature levels from cold to extra hot. With display and thermal cleaning.
Our WPD 200 Adv water dispenser is suitable for up to 100 people. White supplies freshly chilled and ambient, hot and extra-hot still water at the touch of a button. The advanced table top unit is equipped with a patented system for thermal cleaning and directly discharging residual water from the drip tray into the drain – the immediate service requirements are therefore very low. The water is filtered either using an Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filter from Kärcher, which are available separately. A base and pump are available as an option. It is also possible to drain the residual water into a canister upon request. Useful energy-saving functions (energy-reduced mode and timer function) are integrated as standard.
Features and benefits
Multifunctional colour display with sensor buttons
- Easy to operate: e.g. temperature selection, carbonation level, filter replacement display, individual image gallery.
Extra-high dispensing area
- Dispensing area up to 30 cm high for convenient filling of containers.
Option of two filters for extra clean water.
- Hy-Protect filter eliminates viruses and bacteria, while valuable minerals are retained.
- Active-Pure filter: removes chlorine and heavy metals from the supply water.
Additional water types
- Hot and extra hot water.
The volumes dispensed can be portioned
- The quantity dispensed can be adapted to the size of the drinking vessel: 0.2 l for cups/glasses: 0.5 l or 1 l for bottles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Input pressure (bar)
|1,5 - 6
|Water volume (l/h)
|120
|Cooling performance (l/h)
|65
|Water amount, hot (l/h)
|10
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1900
|Coolant
|R290
|Hot water
|yes
|Cold water
|yes
|Uncooled water
|yes
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|25,6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|25,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|29,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|545 x 365 x 465
Scope of supply
- Drip tray with filling level indicator
Equipment
- Automatic thermal disinfection
- Automatic rinsing process
- Water dispenser with contact protection
- Portioning the water volume for glasses, bottles or jugs
- Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
- Drip tray draining: Without drain
- Eco mode
- Timer program
- Version: Table version
- Electronic package: Advanced
- Hygienic cleaning: thermal
Videos
Application areas
- The right water dispenser for any installation location
- Offices, shop floors, retail stores, car dealerships, schools, universities, town halls, hotels, restaurants, canteens, hospitals, doctor's surgeries