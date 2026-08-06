Water dispenser WPD 200 Basic Black
WPD 200 Basic Black water dispenser: table top unit supplies up to 100 people with chilled and ambient still water. With drip tray.
Featuring an integrated drip tray, our WPD 200 Basic Black water dispenser supplies up to 100 people with cooled and ambient still water at any time. The space-saving basic table top unit in black can be operated with an Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filter from Kärcher, which must be purchased separately. A floor stand and pump, as well as attachment kits, are also available for draining the water from the drip tray into a canister or directly into a drain. The machine is cleaned chemically.
Features and benefits
Basic equipment
- Sensor keys for simple and user-friendly operation.
Extra-high dispensing area
- Dispenser area up to 30 cm high for filling taller containers with ease.
Option of two filters for extra clean water.
- Hy-Protect filter eliminates viruses and bacteria, while valuable minerals are retained.
- Active-Pure filter: removes chlorine and heavy metals from the supply water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Input pressure (bar)
|1,5 - 6
|Water volume (l/h)
|120
|Cooling performance (l/h)
|65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 300
|Coolant
|R290
|Cold water
|yes
|Uncooled water
|yes
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|23,6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|23,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|27,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|545 x 365 x 465
Scope of supply
- Drip tray with filling level indicator
Equipment
- Water dispenser with contact protection
- Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
- Drip tray draining: Without drain
- Version: Table version
- Electronic package: Basic
- Hygienic cleaning: Chemical
Videos
Application areas
- The right water dispenser for any installation location
- Offices, shop floors, retail stores, car dealerships, schools, universities, town halls, hotels, restaurants, canteens, hospitals, doctor's surgeries