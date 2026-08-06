Featuring an integrated drip tray, our WPD 200 Basic Black water dispenser supplies up to 100 people with cooled and ambient still water at any time. The space-saving basic table top unit in black can be operated with an Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filter from Kärcher, which must be purchased separately. A floor stand and pump, as well as attachment kits, are also available for draining the water from the drip tray into a canister or directly into a drain. The machine is cleaned chemically.