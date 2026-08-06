The NT 65/2 Ap Me is a high-performance wet and dry vacuum cleaner featuring ApClean technology for consistently high suction power and long work intervals. The robust stainless steel container with a capacity of 65 litres also holds large quantities of dirt. The vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine housing with an integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. The effective semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning system ensures suction power is always high, while also enabling longer work intervals and a long filter lifetime. The NT 65/2 Ap Me also features an electronic fill level control, which guarantees that the maximum permitted fill level is not exceeded during wet vacuum cleaning. Thanks to the convenient clip system, accessories can be attached to the vacuum cleaner quickly and easily. The machine is equipped with a hose storage device, an accessories holder and a large storage area (e.g. for tools). Two large castors and two steering rollers give the NT 65/2 Ap Me all the portability it needs.