Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 70/3 Me Tc

Save time and prevent back strain – the tilting chassis in the NT 70 range makes emptying the large containers simpler than ever: Operate the emptying point, lift the handle and say goodbye to dirt!

The NT 70 series of machines consists of large, powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaners with up to three motors. A complete portfolio of models, which demonstrates its advantages especially in wet applications and when vacuuming coarse dirt. Strong suction power and proven Kärcher quality at an affordable price.

Features and benefits
Integrated accessory storage
Integrated accessory storage
Large bumper with accessory storage.
Ergonomic push handle
Ergonomic push handle
The NT 70 has an ergonomic push handle so that the machine can be pushed along.
Tilting chassis
Tilting chassis
Quick and easy: the container tilts back for easy emptying.
Ergonomic lifting handle
  • The ergonomic handle – at the bottom front of the container – makes handling easy.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s) 3 x 74
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25,4
Container capacity (l) 70
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) max. 3600
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 10
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 83
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 29,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 35,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 510 x 645 x 990

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 4 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Tilting chassis
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: Paper
  • Drain hose
  • Stainless steel container
  • Push handle

Equipment

  • Protection class: II
  • Stop swivel castor
Application areas
  • Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
