Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/2 Tact² Me
The Kärcher Tact² systems are ever popular as specialist systems and as all-rounders thanks to their high level of mobility and excellent performance, their solid construction and their wide range of practical design features. The NT 75/2 Tact² Me is supplied with the entire antistatic package as standard. The system tackles even large amounts of fine dust.
Kärcher presents the Tact² – its new top-of-the-range professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner. This extension of the popular Tact system range achieves the highest ever productivity yet, with its automatic clean filter system. With its two motors, the Tact² boasts consistently high suction power, and with its enhanced filter life, you can virtually forget about having to change the filter. Kärcher NT vacuums with Tact² are complete systems that are not only excellent at removing large amounts of fine dust but can also tackle dirt, debris and water. The various options in this vacuum range means that it can provide the ideal solution, whatever the application and wherever consistently high suction power is needed – whether on building sites, in the food sector, the automotive industry or in industry in general.
Features and benefits
Easy to transportAdjustable push handle and large wheels make transport easy even on uneven surfaces.
Intelligent accessory storageFor example, the floor nozzle can be quickly fixed any way round.
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²The flat pleated filter can be removed from the clean side; it is divided into two halves, which are cleaned alternately by targeted blasts of air. Fine dusts cannot block the filter. A constant high air flow is maintained.
Secure and close to hand
- Tools can be stored in the on-board practical storage area, including small parts and bottles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Container capacity (l)
|75
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|27,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|35
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|630 x 545 x 920
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose fibre material
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Antistatic system
- Filter cleaning: Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor