Kärcher presents Tact² – the new top class of professional wet/dry vacuum cleaners. This development of the proven Tact system for filter cleaning achieves a new optimum in productivity. Consistently high suction power with two motors and long filter life for continuous work practically without having to think of changing the filter. Kärcher NT vacuum cleaners with Tact² are complete systems for the removal of large amounts of fine dust, but also coarse dirt and water. With various versions, this vacuum cleaner line provides optimal solutions for many areas of application, where consistently high suction power is essential: in the construction sector, food sector, automotive industry and in industry in general.