High-pressure protective suit, size L
High-pressure protective suit for safe working with high-pressure water jets of up to 1000 bar. Particularly lightweight design which feels comfortable to wear and provides excellent freedom of movement.
When working with extremely high water pressures, it is essential to take protective measures to minimise the risk of injury in the event of a mishap or accident. Our protective suit, which is resistant to high pressures of up to 1000 bar, reliably protects users and third parties against the risks associated with direct contact with the high-pressure water jet. It also features reflectors for improved visibility, and is abrasion- and cut-resistant, waterproof, washable and breathable. The protective suit provides excellent freedom of movement and is pleasantly lightweight, making it very comfortable to wear.
Features and benefits
Special protectionArms and legs are also protected with hard-wearing protectors. Reflectors improve visibility and increase safety.
Complete safetyHigh-pressure resistant up to 1,000 bar. In every place. Completely waterproof i.a.w. EN 343 (Class 3). High abrasion and cut resistance.
Comfortable to wearOnly weighs 2.3 kg in size M incl. protectors. Pleasant-to-wear sensation with great freedom of movement. Breathable material.
Specifications
Technical data
|Size
|L
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,2
Videos
Application areas
- Optimal protection when working with high-pressure water jets of up to 1000 bar.