In a few simple steps, the attachment kit developed for easy retrofitting on the Home Base of our dry ice blasters with L2P technology allows the jet pressure to be adjusted on the machine itself to suit the application in question. Thanks to the integrated pressure reducer, the pressure can be adjusted across a wide range, between 75 PSI and 145 PSI, and can also be locked in position. Pressure losses are extremely low. A cyclone separator, as well as a filter for water and and oils, guarantee operation is always safe, even if the compressed air supplied from outside is of poorer quality. For added convenience, the filling level can be easily read from the outside at any time and the emptying function is semi-automatic.