Previously, utilizing dry ice blasters for small-scale cleaning tasks within machine or vehicle maintenance, manufacturing processes, or vehicle preparation was impractical due to the costly logistics of acquiring dry ice. However, with the introduction of the IB 10/15 L2P Advanced, the latest dry ice blaster featuring integrated dry ice production from liquid CO₂, this barrier has been overcome. Now, even intricate contours such as ridges, bearings, or grooves, as well as heavy contamination like burnt-on encrustations, can be effectively tackled. The new model boasts an enhanced dry ice production process, resulting in increased dry ice output and significantly improved cleaning performance compared to its predecessor. The L2P process, which enables on-demand production of dry ice pellets, remains unchanged. By utilizing liquid CO₂ stored in gas cylinders indefinitely, the time-consuming logistics associated with dry ice are circumvented. Furthermore, the machine's low compressed air consumption substantially reduces infrastructure demands. Retaining the hallmark advantages of Kärcher dry ice technology—gentle cleaning with no residues—it is ideally suited for industrial environ