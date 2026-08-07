The car battery charger from Kärcher charges the electric ice scraper and the Mobile Outdoor Cleaner using the 12-volt cigarette lighter in the car. This way, both devices can be charged quite easily via the car battery even when travelling and are always ready to go. The car battery charger therefore guarantees greater convenience and flexibility. Warning : This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate which are known to the State of California to cause cancer birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov