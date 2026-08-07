CAR CHARGER
The 12V car charger means your OC 3 Plus Mobile Outdoor Cleaner or Electric Ice Scraper is always ready to go, even when traveling. Simply plug into your car's 12V battery outlet to charge.
The car battery charger from Kärcher charges the electric ice scraper and the Mobile Outdoor Cleaner using the 12-volt cigarette lighter in the car. This way, both devices can be charged quite easily via the car battery even when travelling and are always ready to go. The car battery charger therefore guarantees greater convenience and flexibility. Warning : This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate which are known to the State of California to cause cancer birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov
Features and benefits
With connection for standard car cigarette lighters
- For convenient connection in the car.
Guaranteed to be ready to go even when travelling
- Always enough battery running time, thanks to the ability to charge via the car battery.
- Greater flexibility, irrespective of the power outlet.