With a working width of 3.54 in. (90 mm), the handy car cleaning nozzle is developed specifically for quick and deep vehicle interior cleaning. Its flat, angled shape facilitates the vacuuming of the footwell, floor mats, seats, upholstery, and boot. The plastic car cleaning nozzle is suitable for all Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners with manifolds in 1.38 in. (35 mm).