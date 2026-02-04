Built to handle difficult wet or dry dirt, this vac is the machine that will stand up to tough everyday use. The NT 48/1 wet dry vac with squeegee features a front mounted squeegee for even more productive water pickup. It is easy to transport from site to site with its large rear wheels and front casters as well as an easy to grip handle. The large filter provides impressive suction power and long work intervals improving your productivity.Portable • Mobile, all-purpose wet/dry vacuum for small to medium jobs and multiple locations • Integrated handle ensures easy and comfortable transport. • Large rear wheels and front casters positioned for mobility and stability. Real-world convenience • Front mounted squeegee for even more productive water pickup. • On-board accessory holder and cord hook. • Convenient accessory holder for cord, suction tubes and crevice tool. • Tank can be emptied into the drain using the easily accessible drain hose. Rugged and Powerful • Big wheels and metal casters with brakes are designed for heavy-duty loads. • Large cartridge filter enables a constant high suction power and long working intervals without interruption.