Dirt blaster
Less power loss, higher spray quality: the new performance dirt blaster with nozzle size 030 achieves up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor.
The new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 030) offers concentrated cleaning power. Internal power losses are minimized and spray quality is significantly improved – for up to 50 percent higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor. Thanks to the rotating point jet, it achieves 10 times the cleaning performance compared to conventional high-pressure nozzles. Features ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for maximum working time. For use with max. 2,610 PSI and 140°F water temperature.
Features and benefits
The rotating point jet on the rotary nozzle combines the advantages of a point jet and flat stream
- High cleaning power as well as high area performance.
Ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring
- Maximum service life.
High cleaning performance
- Quickly removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Nozzle size ( )
|30
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight (lb)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|3.5 x 2.2 x 2.2