The new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 030) offers concentrated cleaning power. Internal power losses are minimized and spray quality is significantly improved – for up to 50 percent higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor. Thanks to the rotating point jet, it achieves 10 times the cleaning performance compared to conventional high-pressure nozzles. Features ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for maximum working time. For use with max. 2,610 PSI and 140°F water temperature.