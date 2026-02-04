Pro HD 400 Pressure Washer
Maxiumum performance in a compact design. A maneuverable, lightweight, and compact cold water pressure washer for convenient on-site operation.
The PRO HD 400 ED is a lightweight, durable and compact cold water pressure washer that offers ultimate mobility for on-site applications, and is designed to be stored, transported and operated in the vertical and horizontal position. Its features include a reliable 3-piston axial-pump with a brass cylinder head, an automatic pressure relief system for protecting the pump, and storage options for accessories. This unit is certified to CSA safety standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Operating pressure (psi)
|1300
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|1.7
|Color
|anthracite
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|48.3
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|52.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|13.8 x 12.3 x 35.6
Equipment
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for Pro HD 400
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.