The unique patent pending eco!Booster impresses with a +50% higher surface performance than Kärcher's power nozzle. The increased jet width increases efficiency, resulting in lower energy and water consumption and less cleaning time. Sensitive surfaces, such as plastered facades or wooden walls, can be cleaned gently. Simply rotate the eco!Booster to adjust the spray where you need it most. It was designed with the user in mind, weighing just over a pound, and is rotatable to spray where you need it most. It is suitable for hot and cold water pressure washers (up to 185°F) from Kärcher. It is compatible with the quick-connect interface and has a 3.5 nozzle size. The revolutionary nozzle concept unites the force of the water jet with a protective layer of air to direct the water jet. The first-class cleaning results achieved in a shorter time, all with a lower noise level, are beneficial in areas such as the construction industry, municipal work environments, agriculture, and vehicle cleaning.