Take cold water cleaning to the next level with the HD Gas Plus Series of gas-powered pressure washers. Each model features a reliable Honda engine paired with a robust, commercial-grade pump (Leuco, AR, or GP) for uncompromising performance on tough jobs. Built on our renowned modular aluminum frame with larger wheels for enhanced maneuverability, the HD Gas Plus makes cleaning faster and more efficient. Enjoy convenient features like an integrated wand holder, hose hanger, and a vibration-isolation power platform for added stability. A comfortable grip, improved serviceability, and a 50-foot gray non-marking hose complete the package, making effortless cleaning a reality.