HD Gas Plus Series Pressure Washer - HD 3.0/27 G AR
Powered by Honda
Tackle any cleaning challenge with the customizable power of the Kärcher HD Gas Plus series. With 30 configurations available, you're guaranteed to find the perfect gas-powered pressure washer for your exact needs.
Choose the right combination of top-quality Honda engine along with Kärcher, AR, or GP pump to fit your specific needs. Whether you're tackling light-duty cleaning or heavy-duty industrial jobs, these pressure washers ensure efficient and effective results every time. Delivering up to 5 GPM and 4,000 PSI, this series provides the raw power needed for the toughest tasks. Customize your cleaning power. Browse the HD Gas Plus series now.
Take cold water cleaning to the next level with the HD Gas Plus Series of gas-powered pressure washers. Each model features a reliable Honda engine paired with a robust, commercial-grade pump (Leuco, AR, or GP) for uncompromising performance on tough jobs. Built on our renowned modular aluminum frame with larger wheels for enhanced maneuverability, the HD Gas Plus makes cleaning faster and more efficient. Enjoy convenient features like an integrated wand holder, hose hanger, and a vibration-isolation power platform for added stability. A comfortable grip, improved serviceability, and a 50-foot gray non-marking hose complete the package, making effortless cleaning a reality.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|2700
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|3
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|direct
|Engine manufacturer
|Honda
|Engine
|GX 200
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|180
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|45 x 25 x 30
Accessories
Find parts for HD Gas Plus
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
HD Gas Plus Power and Performance: Engine, Pump, & Hose
Featuring Reliable Honda Engines
Kärcher's HD Gas Plus cold water gas pressure washers feature premium Honda engines exclusively. Known for their reliability and consistent performance, Honda's reputation for durable, fuel-efficient engines ensures that your pressure washer delivers the power you need, job after job, with the long-lasting quality you expect.
Featured Engines:
Honda GX200
Honda GX270
Honda GX390
Powerful Pressure Washer Pumps
The HD Gas Plus Series features robust pumps designed for demanding tasks, primarily utilizing durable brass construction and triplex designs for enhanced longevity. These pumps are often direct-drive, delivering powerful performance for professional and heavy-duty cleaning. Matching the pump's capabilities to your specific needs within this series ensures optimal cleaning efficiency and a long service life.
For models equipped with Kärcher pumps, we offer a 7-year warranty covering the pump's core components—brass manifold, aluminum housing, crankshaft, connecting rods, and bearings—excluding accessories. Please note that warranty terms may vary for models utilizing other pump brands.
Featured Kärcher Pumps:
KBP3030R, KM3840R.3, KM4035R.3, KPP2535, KPP3035, KPP3035G1, KS4040
Featured AR Pumps:
RCV3G27D-F7, RRA35G30N, RRA4G40N, RRA55G30N, RRV3G36D, RRV4G40HD-F24
Featured GP Pumps:
EP1309G8, EP1313G8, EP1506G6, EP1513S17, ES2010S, ES2013S
Protect Surfaces with Non-Marking Hoses
The HD Gas Plus Series also comes equipped with a high-performance, non-marking hose assembly, ensuring both powerful cleaning and surface protection. This durable 3/8" x 50' hose, rated for up to 4000 PSI, allows for extended reach and maneuverability without leaving unsightly marks, making it ideal for a variety of professional and demanding cleaning applications.
Match Your Job to the Right HD Gas Plus Model
Kärcher offers a wide range of HD Gas Plus cold water gas pressure washers. Browse the specifications below to find the perfect model tailored to your required gallons per minute (GPM) and PSI.
3 GPM / 2700 PSI Models
The following models are rated at 3 gallons-per-minute and 2700 PSI, and each features a Honda GX200 engine. Select between direct-drive and belt-drive pumps, as well as pump manufacturer (Kärcher, GP or AR).
3.5 GPM / 3500 PSI Models
The following models are rated at 3.5 gallons-per-minute and 3500 PSI, and each features a Honda GX270 engine. Select between direct-drive and belt-drive pumps, as well as pump manufacturer (Kärcher, GP or AR).
4 GPM / 4000 PSI Models
The following models are rated at 4 gallons-per-minute and 4000 PSI. Select between direct-drive and belt-drive pumps, pump manufacturer (Kärcher, GP or AR), and an electric-start or recoil-start Honda GX390 engine.
5 GPM / 3000 PSI Models
The following models are rated at 5 gallons-per-minute and 3000 PSI. Select between direct-drive and belt-drive pumps, pump manufacturer (Kärcher, GP or AR), and an electric-start or recoil-start Honda GX390 engine.
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.