HD Gas Plus Series Pressure Washer - HD 3.0/27 G AR

Powered by Honda

Tackle any cleaning challenge with the customizable power of the Kärcher HD Gas Plus series. With 30 configurations available, you're guaranteed to find the perfect gas-powered pressure washer for your exact needs.

Choose the right combination of top-quality Honda engine along with Kärcher, AR, or GP pump to fit your specific needs. Whether you're tackling light-duty cleaning or heavy-duty industrial jobs, these pressure washers ensure efficient and effective results every time. Delivering up to 5 GPM and 4,000 PSI, this series provides the raw power needed for the toughest tasks. Customize your cleaning power. Browse the HD Gas Plus series now.