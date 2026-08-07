Elbow packaged NW35 1K
1.38 in. (35 mm) plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
1.38 in. (35 mm) plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Suitable for use with suction hoses with a clip 2.0 connection, which are generally compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured from 2017 onwards. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Material
|Plastic
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight (lb)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|11.6 x 3.3 x 2