Elbow packaged NW35 1K

1.38 in. (35 mm) plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.

1.38 in. (35 mm) plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Suitable for use with suction hoses with a clip 2.0 connection, which are generally compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured from 2017 onwards. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Material Plastic
Color anthracite
Weight (lb) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 11.6 x 3.3 x 2
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