Electrically Conductive Suction Hose

1-3/8 inch diameter (DN 35) 8 ft electrically conductive

The electrically conductive suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2.5 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 2.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. Both 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Color Black
Weight (lb) 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 1.5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 16.5 x 14.6 x 3.5