Filter bag fleece WD 1 Classic

Designed for the WD 1 Classic: the 3-layered fleece filter bag for long lasting suction power and high dust retention.

Features and benefits
Special accessory for WD 1 Classic
Tear-resistant fleece material that is especially suited to demanding applications
3-ply fleece material for excellent dust retention and optimum suction power
Specifications

Technical data

Color white
Weight (lb) 0.6
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.7
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 8.5 x 9.1 x 0.2
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
  • Dry dirt
  • All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.