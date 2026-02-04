Filter bag fleece WD 1 Classic
Designed for the WD 1 Classic: the 3-layered fleece filter bag for long lasting suction power and high dust retention.
Features and benefits
Special accessory for WD 1 Classic
Tear-resistant fleece material that is especially suited to demanding applications
3-ply fleece material for excellent dust retention and optimum suction power
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|white
|Weight (lb)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|8.5 x 9.1 x 0.2
Cleaning application
- Dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.