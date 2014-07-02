Flat dust filter, paper

Dry flat pleated filter made from cellulose fibre material with a green label. Suitable for vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt from dust classes L and M.

Suitable for all single motor NT Tact and Ap models from Kärcher and made from cellulose fiber material: The Dry flat pleated filter has an impressive dust separation degree of 99.9%, certifications for dust classes L and M, and is ideal for safely vacuuming dry fine dust and coarse dirt. The Dry model has a green label to avoid confusion with other filters. If liquids are drawn in, the filter must be dried after use to maintain its suction power.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Color white
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 140 x 57 x 240
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