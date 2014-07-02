Flat dust filter, paper
Dry flat pleated filter made from cellulose fibre material with a green label. Suitable for vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt from dust classes L and M.
Suitable for all single motor NT Tact and Ap models from Kärcher and made from cellulose fiber material: The Dry flat pleated filter has an impressive dust separation degree of 99.9%, certifications for dust classes L and M, and is ideal for safely vacuuming dry fine dust and coarse dirt. The Dry model has a green label to avoid confusion with other filters. If liquids are drawn in, the filter must be dried after use to maintain its suction power.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|white
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|140 x 57 x 240