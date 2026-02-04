KM 70/30 C Bp

With a battery-powered main broom, 2 side brushes, and dust fan powered by the 36v Battery Power+ platform, the KM 70/30 is an efficient solution for cleaning hard surfaces inside and out.

The KM 70/30 C battery powered sweeper is a highly efficient solution for cleaning both indoor and outdoor hard surfaces. With battery-operated main broom, side brush, and dust fan, this sweeper offers enhanced working comfort. With minimal effort required, users can effortlessly clean corners and hard-to-reach areas. The flat pleated filter with active suction effectively reduces dust generation, ensuring a clean working environment even when dealing with large quantities of fine dust. The main broom provides six adjustable stages, allowing for customizable cleaning performance on various surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Drive type manual
Working width (in) 18.9
Working width with 1 side brush (in) 27.6
Working width with 2 side brushes (in) 38.6
Waste container (gal) 11.9
Battery type Removable lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V) 36
Number of batteries required (Piece(s)) 1
Runtime per battery charging (h) max. 2 (7.5 Ah)
Battery charging time (min) 58 / 92
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Color anthracite
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 77.75
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 92.6

Accessories

  • Fine dust filter

Equipment

  • Electric sweep drive
  • Adjustable roller brush
  • Manual filter cleaning system
  • Fold-down push handle
  • Direct Throw Principle (ie. dustpan)
  • Vacuum
  • Outdoor applications
  • Indoor applications
  • Foldable side brush
  • Continuously adjustable side brush
  • Carrying handle
