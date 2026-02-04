The KM 70/30 C battery powered sweeper is a highly efficient solution for cleaning both indoor and outdoor hard surfaces. With battery-operated main broom, side brush, and dust fan, this sweeper offers enhanced working comfort. With minimal effort required, users can effortlessly clean corners and hard-to-reach areas. The flat pleated filter with active suction effectively reduces dust generation, ensuring a clean working environment even when dealing with large quantities of fine dust. The main broom provides six adjustable stages, allowing for customizable cleaning performance on various surfaces.