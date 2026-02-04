KM 70/30 C Bp
With a battery-powered main broom, 2 side brushes, and dust fan powered by the 36v Battery Power+ platform, the KM 70/30 is an efficient solution for cleaning hard surfaces inside and out.
The KM 70/30 C battery powered sweeper is a highly efficient solution for cleaning both indoor and outdoor hard surfaces. With battery-operated main broom, side brush, and dust fan, this sweeper offers enhanced working comfort. With minimal effort required, users can effortlessly clean corners and hard-to-reach areas. The flat pleated filter with active suction effectively reduces dust generation, ensuring a clean working environment even when dealing with large quantities of fine dust. The main broom provides six adjustable stages, allowing for customizable cleaning performance on various surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Drive type
|manual
|Working width (in)
|18.9
|Working width with 1 side brush (in)
|27.6
|Working width with 2 side brushes (in)
|38.6
|Waste container (gal)
|11.9
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Runtime per battery charging (h)
|max. 2 (7.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time (min)
|58 / 92
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Color
|anthracite
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|77.75
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|92.6
Accessories
- Fine dust filter
Equipment
- Electric sweep drive
- Adjustable roller brush
- Manual filter cleaning system
- Fold-down push handle
- Direct Throw Principle (ie. dustpan)
- Vacuum
- Outdoor applications
- Indoor applications
- Foldable side brush
- Continuously adjustable side brush
- Carrying handle
